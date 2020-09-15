Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,909. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $154,444,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $52,073,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 918.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 554,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,682,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Hasbro by 90.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 937,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,622 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

