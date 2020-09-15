HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $27,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

