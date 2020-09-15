HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.42

Shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTCMY. ValuEngine raised shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

