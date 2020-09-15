HOMIHELP (HOMI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $263,407.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $8.46 or 0.00078217 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $263,407.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00253189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00102672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.01523158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00191108 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,150 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

