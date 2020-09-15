Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0066 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $744,730.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044371 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005511 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.85 or 0.04305197 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057458 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035538 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.
Hydro Protocol Profile
Hydro Protocol Token Trading
Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, Bgogo, Ethfinex, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.