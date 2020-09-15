Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0066 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $744,730.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.85 or 0.04305197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, Bgogo, Ethfinex, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

