Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading 15.4% Higher

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s share price traded up 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.32. 1,307,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 264,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 749,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,987.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

