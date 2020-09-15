Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.64. 817,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

