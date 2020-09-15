Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price rose 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 811,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 917,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

IFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inflarx NV will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inflarx by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Inflarx by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

