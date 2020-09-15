Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Up 20.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price rose 20.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 43,142,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 30,401,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,956. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

