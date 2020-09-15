Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 53.7% in August

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.7 days.

Inpex stock remained flat at $$36.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205. Inpex has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $39.12.

SDGCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Inpex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inpex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and leisure products, liquors, and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

