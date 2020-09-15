Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 1,343,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 827,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $127,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,230 shares of company stock worth $463,676. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

