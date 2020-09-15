Interzone Reaches Market Cap of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,866.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.03388919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.64 or 0.02177804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00449939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00838824 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00048135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00551765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

