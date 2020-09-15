Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,538 shares of company stock valued at $74,115,900 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.50 and a 200-day moving average of $283.91. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

