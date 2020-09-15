Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:VTA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.30. 241,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.73.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
