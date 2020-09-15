Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:VTA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.30. 241,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the first quarter worth $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 366.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 48.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

