Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $195.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $201.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $168.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $711.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $741.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $813.86 million, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $926.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $66.25.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,734 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 337,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.