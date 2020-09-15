IoTeX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.32 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Kucoin, Binance and Bilaxy. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $45.51 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coineal, Binance, Gate.io, Bgogo, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

