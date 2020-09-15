IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Kucoin. IoTeX has a total market cap of $45.51 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.04305110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009223 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Coineal, IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.