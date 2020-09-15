iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after buying an additional 263,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,348,000 after buying an additional 20,266,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,291,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 1,105,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,717,053. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

