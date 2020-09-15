iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 157,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,437,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,892,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

