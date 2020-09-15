iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Trimmed by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,437,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,892,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

