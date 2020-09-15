iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.64 on Monday, reaching $189.18. 534,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,542. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

