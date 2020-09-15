Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Italo has a market capitalization of $23,718.97 and $51.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Italo has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00255798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00103305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.01522613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00193192 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 4,729,225 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.