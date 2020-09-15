Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Purchases 1,000 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $11,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,570,310.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00.

ATNX traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $11.83. 2,358,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,804. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $966.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ATNX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Athenex by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

