JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

OCDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,699.42 ($22.21).

OCDO traded up GBX 253 ($3.31) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,608 ($34.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.63. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,582 ($33.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,299.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,857.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

