JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $221,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.28. 19,017,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,928,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $312.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.