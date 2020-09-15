JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Trainline (LON:TRN) Target Price to GBX 387

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 517 ($6.76) to GBX 387 ($5.06) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 402.40 ($5.26).

TRN stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 385.40 ($5.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 421.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.77.

In other news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £3,200,000 ($4,181,366.78).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

