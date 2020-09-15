Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after buying an additional 566,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after buying an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $52,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 527,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.38.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

