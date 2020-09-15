Karpus Management Inc. Buys 2,325 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$83.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

