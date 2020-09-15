Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

KEYS stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.88). The company had a trading volume of 26,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 473.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 467.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $140.73 million and a P/E ratio of 33.83. Keystone Law Group has a 1 year low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

