KickToken Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $174,090.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, KuCoin, Livecoin and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.85 or 0.04305197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,378,611,853 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, OOOBTC, KuCoin, Coinsbit, Mercatox, CoinBene, HitBTC, P2PB2B, ProBit Exchange, Exmo, COSS, Gate.io, BitMart, Bilaxy, YoBit, Livecoin, TOKOK and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.