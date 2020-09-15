Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.24. 372,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 726,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $977.75 million, a PE ratio of -102.83, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

