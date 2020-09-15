Kleros Price Tops $0.0960 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Kleros has a total market cap of $50.16 million and $6.13 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001762 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,569,669 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

