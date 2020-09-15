KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.49

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 9238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 32.52%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

