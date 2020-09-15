Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 22.8% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) shares traded up 22.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24. 12,866,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 10,184,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $502.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 868,200 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,583,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 2,278,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,228,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

