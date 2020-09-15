Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.02. Approximately 132,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 165,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 51.20, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $924.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,335,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.