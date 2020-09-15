Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.97

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.97 and last traded at $177.45, with a volume of 155020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.