LINA (LINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,193.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $18,193.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.85 or 0.04305197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,874,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.