Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 795,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 182,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,603.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Liquidity Services by 20.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. 160,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

