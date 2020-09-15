LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Up 65.5% in August

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 120,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LMP Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. 211,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. LMP Automotive has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $49.30.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

