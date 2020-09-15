Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:LPE) Insider Acquires A$10,873.50 in Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:LPE) insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton acquired 43,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,873.50 ($7,766.79).

Barnaby Egerton-Warburton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Barnaby Egerton-Warburton bought 16,506 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,159.51 ($2,971.08).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.32.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential, commercial, and retail customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is headquartered in Maroochydore, Australia.

