Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON LSAI remained flat at $GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Location Sciences Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.10 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of $2.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Location Sciences Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

