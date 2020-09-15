Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,106,202 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Lockheed Martin worth $837,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.75. The stock had a trading volume of 990,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

