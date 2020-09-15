LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.73 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $22,674.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00004141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026473 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003649 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000477 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.