LockTrip (LOC) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $22,674.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026473 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003649 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000477 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

