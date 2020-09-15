Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,128,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $168.85. The stock had a trading volume of 235,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,021. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

