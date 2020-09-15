Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Update

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 926,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 171,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,790. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $194.96 million, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

