LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $25,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after buying an additional 519,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.87.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.55. 1,752,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.