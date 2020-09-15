Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.35% of Maiden worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maiden alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of MHLD stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,180. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Maiden has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.