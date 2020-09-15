Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.64

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 7537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

MKTAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.33 million. Makita had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

