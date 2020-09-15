Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Up 51.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) rose 51.7% during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $4.00. The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 166,435,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,057% from the average daily volume of 2,325,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 160,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

